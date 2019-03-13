Volkswagen I.D. Hatchback pre-orders to start May 8

The Volkswagen I.D. electric hatchback is headed to European streets in 2020, but not the U.S. — we get the I.D. Crozz at the end of next year instead. Today, we're hearing news out of Europe about the little hatch, because Volkswagen has set a date for pre-orders to commence.
Jurgen Stackmann, Volkswagen's brand board member for sales, let the cat out of the bag at VW's brand press conference. "The first stage of this journey will get under way on May 8," Stackmann says. "That is when pre-booking for the I.D. starts. Starting then, customers who want to be among the very first I.D. owners can make a down payment to secure an early production slot." He continues, "I think it not improbable that the launch edition will already have sold out before the I.D. is unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show; the numbers being reported by our dealers indicate that."
We followed up with Volkswagen to see if this news only pertains to Europe, or if it points to anything imminent regarding the I.D. Crozz. Turns out, Volkswagen is staying tight-lipped about any pre-order plans it might have stateside. We can speculate that an opening of the order books for Volkswagen's new electric car in Europe could be an indication that the same could be happening in the U.S. for the I.D. Crozz soon, though.
No dollar amount to reserve an I.D. Hatchback was given, but it can't be terribly high for a car that won't even be properly revealed until this fall at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The car itself is slated to start under €30,000 in Europe, which converts to about $34,000. We'd expect our I.D. Crozz to come in a bit higher than that due to its crossover stature. May 8 is the date for Europe to secure the first electric Volkswagen built on the MEB platform — we'll have to wait an unspecified amount of time for any such date to be declared for the U.S.
Jurgen Stackmann, Volkswagen's brand board member for sales, let the cat out of the bag at VW's brand press conference. "The first stage of this journey will get under way on May 8," Stackmann says. "That is when pre-booking for the I.D. starts. Starting then, customers who want to be among the very first I.D. owners can make a down payment to secure an early production slot." He continues, "I think it not improbable that the launch edition will already have sold out before the I.D. is unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show; the numbers being reported by our dealers indicate that."
We followed up with Volkswagen to see if this news only pertains to Europe, or if it points to anything imminent regarding the I.D. Crozz. Turns out, Volkswagen is staying tight-lipped about any pre-order plans it might have stateside. We can speculate that an opening of the order books for Volkswagen's new electric car in Europe could be an indication that the same could be happening in the U.S. for the I.D. Crozz soon, though.
No dollar amount to reserve an I.D. Hatchback was given, but it can't be terribly high for a car that won't even be properly revealed until this fall at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The car itself is slated to start under €30,000 in Europe, which converts to about $34,000. We'd expect our I.D. Crozz to come in a bit higher than that due to its crossover stature. May 8 is the date for Europe to secure the first electric Volkswagen built on the MEB platform — we'll have to wait an unspecified amount of time for any such date to be declared for the U.S.