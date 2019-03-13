Make fresh-brewed espresso in your car

Transcript: Presto! It's fresh-brewed espresso. Handpresso auto is an espresso machine for your car. Coffee drinkers can power the machine by plugging it into their car's 12v cigarette lighter. Just add water and espresso to the machine then turn it on to start your brew. Cycles take about 2 minutes. The device comes with two portafilters; One for E.S.E. pods and one for ground coffee. It also has a dial showing the water temperature brew your own coffee on the go for $159.99. Check the link in the description to get your own.
Click here to purchase on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Click here to purchase on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.