This car mount automatically clamps your phone into place

Mount your phone with one hand. GAZEON is a car mount that automatically hugs your phone to keep it in place. The mount's infrared sensor detects when the phone is near and the arms open up. Once you put the phone on the mount the arms lock to hold it in place. A button on the side allows the phone to be released once pressed. The mount also doubles as a wireless charger, but a built-in USB-C fast charging port is available if your phone can't charge wirelessly. GAZEON is currently priced at $49. Click the link in the description to learn more.