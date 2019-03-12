Give your canine easier access to your SUV

Transcript: The Twistep takes canine convenience to a new level. An instant, multi-use step that provides better access to your SUV for your dog. The Twistep fits 1.25 or 2-inch receiver hitches. It attaches to the hitch receiver of your vehicle and stores under the bumper when not in use. Twistep provides your pet with lower-impact, lower-stress access into and out of your vehicle. Requires at least 16 inches of ground clearance and provides 6 inches of height adjustment. Twistep can hold a total of 400 lbs. You can buy the step on Amazon for $249.95 Check the link in the description to get your own.
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com.
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.