Patent turns your pickup bed into a Ford theater

Plucked from Google Patents, US10207623B1 was filed by Ford Global Technologies LLC. in 2017 and was finally published in February 2019. The abstract reads as such:
In the patent, Ford says it's well aware pickup trucks don't just haul cargo and are frequently used for recreational purposes. Ford also knows that customers often drill holes into their truck beds or inappropriately use various parts of truck beds as tie-down points in order to meet their recreational demands. So, Ford figured it might as well create a built-in system of supports.
An entertainment support system is attached to a pickup truck having a plurality of receptacles in sidewalls of a truck box spaced above a truck bed. The entertainment support system includes a first mount having a first horizontal arm extending between opposing sidewalls of the truck box, and a vertical arm extending orthogonal to the first horizontal arm. The entertainment support system further includes a second mount including a second horizontal arm extending between the opposing sidewalls parallel to and spaced from the first horizontal arm.
As an example, Ford created the patent with a movie theater setup in mind, complete with a gigantic projector screen. Essentially, two bars fit into designated slots in the truck bed. The bar closest to the tailgate acts as a mount for the projector and a sound system. The bar closer to the cabin attaches to a crossbar in the shape of a T, which is used to mount the screen, or a TV. Again, the theater is just an example, as the bars and supports could be used for other activities.
