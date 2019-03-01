What happens when an aircraft designer makes an ATV?

You get a tilt-y, electric ATV

Mar 1st 2019 at 6:25PM
Transcript: The off-roader with avionic origins. The EV4 Off-Roader is an electric quad vehicle from an aircraft designer in Poland. It uses 2 DC 1000W motors and a removable 36 Volt lithium-ion battery. With a max range of 37 miles and a top speed of 22 mph. A unique tilting system helps the EV4 maneuver on almost any terrain. It was designed to be driven both off and on-road. Learn more at ev4.pl
