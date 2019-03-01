Aston Martin Valkyrie officially makes 1,160 horsepower

The Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar will have a total system output of 1,160 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. We knew the raw figure from the naturally aspirated V12 engine was 1,000 horsepower, but a few details on the KERS-style hybrid assistance system were released today. In doing the math, this means the single electric motor mounted in the gearbox is responsible for adding 160 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque to the equation.
Aston says the electric motor and battery pack were developed with the help of Integral Powertrain Ltd and Rimac as suppliers and partners. We all know Rimac for its ridiculous electric supercars it has made, so it looks to be a smart partnership for now. Peak combined power is made at a dizzying 10,500 rpm, with peak torque coming in at a still-high 6,000 rpm. If you missed out on the engine breakdown from this past December, then know the 6.5-liter V12 will keep spinning until 11,100 rpm. We're guessing this race-car-like number drops your jaws, just as it does ours. Cosworth and Aston Martin teamed up to create this beauty of an engine — sound clips of it running make us think we're listening to historical Formula 1 footage; it's that good.
This news comes ahead of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show next week, which could prove itself a launching pad for even more information to be learned about the Aston Martin hypercar. At this point we know there will be an even more exclusive AMR Pro track-only variant and a track pack option for the "normal" Valkyrie, which isn't all that normal itself. It's expected to weigh a light 2,200 pounds and have an unrestricted top speed of 254 mph. Aston appears to be continuing development on the car, so don't consider those final quite yet.
