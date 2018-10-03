The Aston Martin Valkyrie and its V12 sound insane

It makes sense too, because we've been told that the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine is loosely based on Cosworth's 2.4-liter V8 it made for Formula 1. Rumors place the Valkyrie engine somewhere around 1,000 horsepower with a kinetic energy recovery system providing even more thrust. We've seen a number of reports putting the final combined figure around 1,130 hp, but the actual number will remain a mystery for the time being.
The sound of "THE" GREAT British car company! Thank you @Cosworth @redbullracing #AstonMartinValkyrie #NaturallyAspirated#V12 pic.twitter.com/HmEICj29uH— Andy Palmer (@AndyatAston) October 3, 2018
This video with the Valkyrie's soundtrack layered behind it comes courtesy of Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer. Dramatic renderings of the Valkyrie cycle through in the background, but the noise is what we're paying attention to here. The engine's redline is reportedly 11,000 rpm and we don't doubt it after listening to the soundtrack more than a few times. No other production car revs that high — even LaFerrari tops out at 9,250 rpm.
The team definitely has the engine working, and production is slated to kick off sometime in 2019. We'll be waiting impatiently until then to hear that insane V12 in person.
