Three-row Chevrolet Blazer XL reportedly in the works

We don't yet have any official sales figures for the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer, which only went on sale last month, and yet here comes word from GM Authority that Chevy is planning a three-row, seven-seat variant of its new midsize SUV starting in China early next year followed by other markets.
According to GM Authority's sources, the model would be known as the Blazer XL and be based on the Camaro-inspired FNR-CarryAll concept SUV it showed in November at Auto Guangzhou 2018. That three-row SUV is 5.5 inches longer than the two-row Blazer and has a wheelbase that is longer by 0.2 inches, but uses the same platform shared by the Blazer, GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5. Design-wise, the production Blazer XL would have a longer, more traditional roofline, larger rear doors with a redesigned top end, a larger third window and a slightly less slanting tailgate. The site sourced this information from confidential documents obtained from SAIC-GM, one of GM's joint ventures in China.
The website also says the Blazer XL is considered an ideal large crossover for regions where the Chevy Traverse isn't sold, and though the latter three-row SUV would still be larger, it's not clear whether a three-row Blazer would come stateside. It would initially be built at the SAIC-GM Jinqiao plant in Shanghai that also builds Cadillacs and Buicks for the Chinese market.
The two-row version of the 2019 Blazer starts at $29,995, including destination, and comes with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes 193 horsepower and 188 pound-feet of torque for the L trim an its three subdivisions (1LT, 2LT, 3LT). The RS and Premier trim levels get a 3.6-liter V6 that makes 305 hp and 270 lb-ft, with the latter trim starting at $43,895. You can read about it in our 2019 Chevrolet Blazer first drive review.
