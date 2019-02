Ruf bringing production CTR Yellow Bird Anniversary and Ruf GT to Geneva

In 1984, a tiny German car company from Pfaffenhausen beat every legendary go-fast carmaker at Road & Track's World's Fastest Car competition. The Ruf BTR took the silverware with a 186-mph trap speed. Three years later, Ruf conquered an exotic-car Legion of Doom at next gathering for the same competition, with racing great Phil Hill taking the Ruf CTR Yellow Bird to 211 mph . The CTR beat the next-fastest car by 10 miles per hour. This year's Geneva Motor Show will welcome the production version of the CTR Yellow Bird Anniversary, limited to 30 units. Ruf showed off a prototype version of the anniversary model at the 2017 Geneva show. The transfer to production didn't change any of the significant specs. Carbon fiber bodywork sits over a carbon tub and lightweight steel front crash structure. Whereas the original Yellow Bird worked a 3.4-liter twin-turbo flat-six to the tune of 470 horsepower, the celebratory version gets a 3.6-liter twin-turbo flat-six producing 700 hp and 649 pound-feet of torque. Snappy drivers can get to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds, on their way to the 225-mph top speed. Dry weight's said to be 2,640 pounds.Ruf will also bring its GT model, based on the 991-series 911 . Powered by a 3.0-liter flat-six rated at 515 hp and 476 lb-ft, shifting through a seven-speed dual-clutch helps achieve the same 3.4-second dash to 62 mph as in the Yellow Bird. Top speed is 199 mph, though. Weight comes in at 3,197 pounds — a few hundred lighter than a 992-series 911 — the ducktail spoiler holding that lighter rear end down.Among the other milestones the carmaker's celebrating this year, perhaps the most important: 80 years ago, Alois Ruf Sr. opened a vehicle repair shop , most likely unaware of the global footprints his firm would leave. We expect plenty of beauty and stories on the company's Geneva show stand next month.