4 great products for road-tripping families

1. This roadside emergency safety kit includes essentials like jumper cables and a flashlight.
AAA premium road and first aid kit
Purchase here on Amazon - $26.64
2. Keep kids entertained with this multi-use surface.
Kids travel tray
Purchase here on Amazon - $17.94
3. Keep the essentials within reach by strapping this pocketed cargo net to the backseat.
Trunk organizer for car and SUV
Purchase here on Amazon - $13.65
4. National Geographic showcases the best travel experiences in every state.
50 states, 50,000 ideas
Purchase here on Amazon - $16.96
