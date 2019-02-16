4 great products for road-tripping families

These could come in handy on your next vacation

Feb 16th 2019 at 4:30PM
Some top picks for road-tripping families.

1. This roadside emergency safety kit includes essentials like jumper cables and a flashlight.

Lifeline
AAA premium road and first aid kit
Purchase here on Amazon - $26.64

2. Keep kids entertained with this multi-use surface.

Kids tray
Kids travel tray
Purchase here on Amazon - $17.94

3. Keep the essentials within reach by strapping this pocketed cargo net to the backseat.

Organizer
Trunk organizer for car and SUV
Purchase here on Amazon - $13.65

4. National Geographic showcases the best travel experiences in every state.

50 states book
50 states, 50,000 ideas
Purchase here on Amazon - $16.96



