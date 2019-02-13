These miniature versions of popular vehicles are great gifts for kids

These miniature versions of popular vehicles are great for your little ones.
1. Folding mirrors and chrome detailing add some authenticity and style to this mini-Mustang.
Rollplay 6V Ford Mustang
Purchase here at Target - $199.99
2. This ride-on toy has working lights, honks, plays music, and makes real engine noises.
Rollplay 6V Chevy Silverado
Purchase here at Target - $178.99
3. A great vehicle for an "off-road" racing adventure. Holds up to 130 LBS.
Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler
Purchase here at Target - $249.99
4. A battery-powered ride capable of 2.5 MPH in forward and reverse.
Rollplay 6V Mercedes GL
Purchase here at Target - $199.99
Autoblog is a participant in affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to certain products. These deals are available through our affiliate partnerships. Deals are subject to our partners' schedule and availability.