These miniature versions of popular vehicles are great gifts for kids

You never forget your first car

Feb 13th 2019 at 6:30PM
These miniature versions of popular vehicles are great for your little ones.

1. Folding mirrors and chrome detailing add some authenticity and style to this mini-Mustang.

Stang
Rollplay 6V Ford Mustang
Purchase here at Target - $199.99

2. This ride-on toy has working lights, honks, plays music, and makes real engine noises.

Chevy
Rollplay 6V Chevy Silverado
Purchase here at Target - $178.99

3. A great vehicle for an "off-road" racing adventure. Holds up to 130 LBS.

Jeep
Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler
Purchase here at Target - $249.99

4. A battery-powered ride capable of 2.5 MPH in forward and reverse.

Benz
Rollplay 6V Mercedes GL
Purchase here at Target - $199.99



