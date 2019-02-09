Baby on board? Here are 4 great products for traveling with an infant

These could provide some serious peace of mind

Feb 9th 2019 at 5:28PM
You'll definitely want to consider these products when traveling with an infant.

1. Attaches in seconds to the rear seat headrest and rotates and pivots for a clear view.

Baby mirror
Cartman baby car mirror 360
Purchase here on Amazon - $14.99

2. Easy to install and blocks your child from the sun.

Sun shade
CitiGo car window sun shade
Purchase here on Amazon - $12.99

3. Alert others on the road of your precious cargo with this weather-proof reflective magnet.

Baby on board sign
Zento Deals baby on board magnetic signs
Purchase here on Amazon - $6.99

4. Keep your kid entertained by attaching a tablet to the headrest in front of them.

Tablet holder
TFY universal car headrest mount
Purchase here on Amazon - $25.00


