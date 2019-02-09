Baby on board? Here are 4 great products for traveling with an infant

You'll definitely want to consider these products when traveling with an infant.
Cartman baby car mirror 360
Purchase here on Amazon - $14.99
CitiGo car window sun shade
Purchase here on Amazon - $12.99
Zento Deals baby on board magnetic signs
Purchase here on Amazon - $6.99
TFY universal car headrest mount
Purchase here on Amazon - $25.00
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
1. Attaches in seconds to the rear seat headrest and rotates and pivots for a clear view.
Cartman baby car mirror 360
Purchase here on Amazon - $14.99
2. Easy to install and blocks your child from the sun.
CitiGo car window sun shade
Purchase here on Amazon - $12.99
3. Alert others on the road of your precious cargo with this weather-proof reflective magnet.
Zento Deals baby on board magnetic signs
Purchase here on Amazon - $6.99
4. Keep your kid entertained by attaching a tablet to the headrest in front of them.
TFY universal car headrest mount
Purchase here on Amazon - $25.00
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.