2020 Range Rover Evoque pricing announced at Chicago Auto Show

Land Rover pulled the wraps off the 2020 Range Rover Evoque in November of last year (you can catch up on the details here). At the time, U.S. specifics such as price and on-sale date were kept a secret. That changes now. The new Evoque will start at $43,645, including destination charges. That's a price increase of only $850 over the 2019 model. However, the big news for the new Evoque is the 48-volt mild-hybrid system introduced on this model. To get this system, you'll have to step up to the R-Dynamic trim. The cheapest one of those will run you $47,595.
Both R-Dynamic and non R-Dynamic models come in several trim levels, and they both use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. That powerplant makes 246 horsepower on its own, but combined with the mild-hybrid system, makes 296 horsepower. The entirely decked-out R-Dynamic HSE trim runs as high as $56,795 before considering any other options. It's definitely on the pricey side of compact crossovers, but this redesign was fairly comprehensive.
Highlights from the new car include the aforementioned new powertrain, mated to a nine-speed ZF gearbox. The architecture of the car is new to support the mild-hybrid system — the wheelbase is longer, and it's stiffer than before. Plenty of changes are instantly visible from the outside, and the interior has been totally revamped as well. Huge screens dominate the user experience, with inspiration clearly coming from the big Range Rover.
Land Rover says the 2020 Evoque will be on sale starting in the spring of this year. That means you won't have to wait long to go see the new baby Rover in person – especially after Punxsutawney Phil missed seeing his shadow, predicting an early start to the season.
Related Video:
Both R-Dynamic and non R-Dynamic models come in several trim levels, and they both use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. That powerplant makes 246 horsepower on its own, but combined with the mild-hybrid system, makes 296 horsepower. The entirely decked-out R-Dynamic HSE trim runs as high as $56,795 before considering any other options. It's definitely on the pricey side of compact crossovers, but this redesign was fairly comprehensive.
Highlights from the new car include the aforementioned new powertrain, mated to a nine-speed ZF gearbox. The architecture of the car is new to support the mild-hybrid system — the wheelbase is longer, and it's stiffer than before. Plenty of changes are instantly visible from the outside, and the interior has been totally revamped as well. Huge screens dominate the user experience, with inspiration clearly coming from the big Range Rover.
Land Rover says the 2020 Evoque will be on sale starting in the spring of this year. That means you won't have to wait long to go see the new baby Rover in person – especially after Punxsutawney Phil missed seeing his shadow, predicting an early start to the season.
Related Video: