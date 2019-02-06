This electric skateboard only needs OneWheel to shred

Transcript: Shred some gnar with this single-wheeled skateboard. OneWheel+ XR is a monowheel electric skateboard designed for off-roading and urban mobility. The single-wheeled skateboard has a range of 12-18 miles on a single charge. A brushless motor lets the board reach a top speed of 19 mph. OneWheel+ XR is connected to an app that shows battery life, speed, GPS tracking, and much more. An LED light in the front lights the way after the sun goes down. As soon as you step on the board it begins to balance itself out. The board is operated by leaning forward and backward. Turning is accomplished by shifting weight onto your toes and heels. OneWheel+ XR is priced at $1,899.
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com.
