2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition is all show, same go

Nissan North America's head marketer said of the 2019 Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition, "The... name was chosen to connect to Pathfinder's family outdoor adventure-minded target customers." These customers apparently want an appearance package that makes the Pathfinder look even less likely to get dirty, at a big discount. There isn't a single adventure-minded performance upgrade, and even the name is generic; dozens of states have Rock Creeks. It is relatable, at least.
The package dresses the mesh grille, roof rails, door handles, mirror caps, license plate finisher in black paint. There are also black accents on the front and rear fascias, and black trim around the wheel arches. A set of dark, 18-inch wheels make modest reference to the true deep-woods original Pathfinder. Those wheels are wrapped in 255/60 R 18 all-season tires – 0.40 inches wider than the rolling stock otherwise available. Badging gets done up in black, too, including the words "Rock Creek" on the front doors. A trailer hitch and splash guards complete the exterior makeover to "emphasize rugged Pathfinder heritage."
Interior treats include two-tone seating and high-contrast stitching, premium metallic interior trim, and Rock Creed embroidery and badging.
Available on the middle SV and SL trims in two- or all-wheel drive, it takes $995 to put the Rock Creek suit on a Pathfinder. Nissan saves that price saves $1,315 compared to speccing the options separately.
If buyers want to spend those savings on more goodies, the SV Rock Creek Edition Technology Package will cost another $980. That adds a host of infotainment extras like NissanConnect, plus heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and heated side mirrors. The options would cost $1,250 ordered separately.
The SL Rock Creek Edition Premium Package costs $2,110, but the savings are slippery here. The Premium Package on a standard SL AWD costs $2,650, and gets you a dual panoramic moonroof, 13-speaker Bose stereo, tow hitch, and 20-inch wheels on 235/55 rubber. This looks like Nissan subtracted $540 from the standard package, since the Rock Creek exterior package already includes 18-inch wheels on wider tires, and a tow hitch.
The Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition goes on sale in the spring. We'll have pictures from the Chicago Auto Show floor.
