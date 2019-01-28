Chevy reliability ad that got pulled is back — with Mahk in it

A couple of weeks ago, Chevrolet was running an ad claiming its cars were more reliable than Toyotas, Hondas and Fords. It has since pulled this ad from television and scrubbed it from its various communications channels. All this hasn't stopped our favorite commercial parody YouTube personality, "Mahk," from making his own version of the beleaguered ad.
You've probably seen Mahk's parodies of the "Real people, not actors" commercials before, but this one stings Chevy a bit harder than others. "That sheet disappeared faster than this commercial did," Mahk yells as the Honda-branded sheets are pulled off the Chevys. Ouch.
We told you about the series of events that caused Chevrolet to pull the ad awhile back. Chevy claims it pulled it from the air because it was launching a Silverado ad blitz. Recent action on the Chevrolet YouTube channel has been Silverado-related, with a Lego Movie 2 Silverado ad just posted this morning. It's significantly better than any of Chevy's "Real people" commercials, but then again, who doesn't like Legos?
As of now, there isn't any further word beyond Chevy's original statement, "Chevrolet stands by the reliability claim and the ad remains in the brand's toolbox, but we have decided to take it out of the regular rotation at this time to launch new Silverado creative. We have not altered our marketing campaign because of any concerns with the accuracy of our ad content."
Mahk's parody this time around gets more serious than normal in the second half of the ad. He pulls out some Consumer Reports reliability rankings for the companies Chevrolet went after — these don't look good for Chevy. The parody also questions the methodology of the survey the ad is based on, which Chevy itself commissioned. Check it out, and enjoy a few laughs along the way.
