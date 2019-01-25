2019 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport gets motorsports-inspired Drivers Series Editions

Whether the idea of "Race on Sunday, sell on Monday," is really effective on a large scale is something we can argue about all day, but in smaller groups, it's definitely true. Some people really want to drive what their favorite racing drivers drive, as evidenced by various special NASCAR editions of Monte Carlos, Luminas and such over the years. Now Chevy is applying the idea to the 2019 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport with four Drivers Series Editions.
Each car features a special combination of colors and interiors chosen by recent Chevy Corvette racing drivers, with each being named after the respective driver. The Antonio Garcia Edition looks just like the current C7.R race cars with bright yellow paint, red hash marks, and a black stripe down the middle with the "Jake" Corvette flag skull logo. Then there's the Tommy Milner Edition, which sports a blue body with silver stripes and red hash marks like the C4 Corvette Grand Sport. The Jan Magnussen Edition is white with red stripes and gray hash marks, and the Oliver Gavin Edition is gray with a single red stripe and red hash marks. All of the cars get black wheels with red stripes, as well as a plaque in the interior with the respective racing driver's name and the number of the edition. All but the Oliver Gavin car get black interiors. The Gavin car matches its stripes with a red interior.
The Drivers Series Editions are only available on Corvette Grand Sports, but can be had with all three versions of the it: 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. The package adds $4,995 to 1LT and 2LT models, and $5,995 to the 3LT iteration. The editions will go on sale this spring.
