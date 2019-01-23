Honda Urban EV prototype hatchback to be revealed in Geneva

Over the past few years, Honda has revealed a couple of sleek EV concepts with retro-inspired designs. First up at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show was the Urban EV hatchback that resembled a mix of a Honda N600 and a first-gen Volkswagen Golf. That followed a month later by the Sports EV coupe at the Tokyo Motor Show. Today, Honda announced it was bringing a new EV prototype to the Geneva Motor Show. Based on the single image, it looks like it's the production version of the Urban EV.
Honda already confirmed that the car would go into production, though it's unclear (and unlikely) if it will make it to America. We've already seen spy photos from production version testing in Europe. Based on the photos, it looks like the production car will add a set of rear doors. It's far more practical, but we do love the Urban EV's three-door style.
Honda says the car is part of its plan to electrify a third of its European lineup by 2025. Cross your fingers for a production version of the Sport EV to follow sometime soon. Honda says both cars ride on the same basic platform. Stay tuned for more news in March.
