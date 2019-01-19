VW unveils production Golf GTI TCR for overseas

Last year at the Wörthersee Volkswagen meet, VW unveiled the Golf GTI TCR concept with full intention to bring it to production. At the break of the new year, VW made good on its word with the final version of the race-car-inspired Golf, set to release only in markets overseas.
Somewhat confusingly, the production car retains the name Golf GTI TCR, the same moniker as the actual race car that provided the inspiration for the idea. That's just about the only similarity, though.
Whereas the racer features massive custom bodywork and is powered by a tuned-up 326-horsepower version of the Golf R's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, this Golf registers 286 horsepower. Still, anybody who knows the Golf knows that's more than enough to get the little hatch moving. VW claims the GTI TCR, fitted with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission, can run to 62 mph from a standstill in 5.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 155, but it can be optionally bumped up to 162 at the owner's discretion.
Although they're subtle, the street-ready GTI TCR features numerous tweaks that differentiate it from other Golfs. It features a unique front splitter, side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a TCR roof spoiler. It also has black mirror caps, perforated disc brakes, and can be optioned with either 18-inch Belvedere forged wheels or 18-inch Milton Keynes alloy wheels. Inside, the GTI TCR includes front microfiber sport seats, red-accented seat belts, and a unique steering wheel. The car will also display the TCR logo onto the pavement when the front doors are opened.
Volkswagen also offers two different options packages. One includes Reifnitz 19-inch rims on 235/35 tires, the upgraded top speed, a rear sport damping system and DCC adaptive chassis control. The other includes Pretoria 19-inch wheels with semi-slick 235/35 sports tires, the higher top speed, the sport damping system, the DCC system and wheel locks. If that's still not enough, Volkswagen makes available a honeycomb body graphic (seen in the photos), carbon fiber mirror caps and a black-painted roof.
There is no mention of pricing or when the car will go on sale, but we have confirmed one thing with Volkswagen: Unfortunately, it will not be available in the U.S.
