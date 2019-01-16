Watch the 2019 Autoblog Technology of the Year presentation to Cadillac

Autoblog presented our 2019 Technology of the Year Award to Cadillac at the Detroit Auto Show. Autoblog conducted rigorous testing last fall on the latest automotive technologies, and Cadillac Super Cruise earned top honors, edging out Infiniti's Variable Compression Turbo and Mercedes' EQ technologies, the other two finalists.
Super Cruise is a semi-autonomous system that allows for hands-free driving to reduce the driver's workload. Our editors found it easy to use and noted the system simply works as intended. We happily found Cadillac under-promised and over-delivered with Super Cruise, a clever system that truly helps the driver. Super Cruise launched on the CT6 sedan, and Cadillac plans to roll out the feature to other vehicles.
Watch the video above as Cadillac President Steve Carlisle receives the 2019 Autoblog Technology of the Year Award from Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore, with Autoblog GM Adam Morath and the editorial team on hand at the Detroit show.
