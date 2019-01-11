2019 Toyota RAV4, Nissan Altima and Detroit Auto Show preview | Autoblog Podcast #567

In the first Autoblog Podcast of 2019, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. They start off discussing cars they both drove, the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and 2019 Nissan Altima, and then the cars they'll be switching to over the weekend, the 2019 Audi A8L and 2019 BMW X4 xDrive30i. Following that is a quick preview of the Detroit Auto Show, and then helping a listener choose a new car in the "Spend My Money" segment.
