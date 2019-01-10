Official

Tesla Model S 75D, Model X 75D are dead after January 13

The next cheapest model will be the 100D

Jan 10th 2019 at 3:05PM
Buying a Tesla Model S or Model X is a pricey proposition already, and it's not getting any cheaper. Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the entry-level 75D models will be discontinued. The deadline for ordering one is the night of January 13, 2019.



This means the new base trim for each model will be the 100D, a dual-motor model with a 100-kWh battery. So to buy a base Model S, starting on January 14, you'll $94,000 100D, $18,000 more than for the 75D. For a Model X, the price of entry is $15,000 more at $97,000. It is important to note that prices for the 100D and P100D are not changing.

We don't yet know if Tesla has plans to introduce a new model below the Model S and X 100D. But we do know that Tesla has been moving away from its long-held practice of labeling vehicles by their battery capacity – the Model 3, for instance, has a Long-Range model instead of a variant listing a larger pack.

Phasing out less potent models isn't particularly unusual for Tesla. A couple of years ago, Tesla discontinued the Model S 60, and then dropped the rear-drive 75 a few months later. That may not console someone who was set on a 75D in the near future, but this might: That person could spend the 75D's $76,000 on a Model 3 Performance – which is admittedly smaller than the Model S – that has a 50-mile better range and hits 60 mph about a second faster, all for $14,000 less.

