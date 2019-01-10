Tesla Model S 75D, Model X 75D are dead after January 13

Starting on Monday, Tesla will no longer be taking orders for the 75 kWh version of the Model S & X. If you'd like that version, please order by Sunday night at https://t.co/46TXqRJ3C1— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019
This means the new base trim for each model will be the 100D, a dual-motor model with a 100-kWh battery. So to buy a base Model S, starting on January 14, you'll $94,000 100D, $18,000 more than for the 75D. For a Model X, the price of entry is $15,000 more at $97,000. It is important to note that prices for the 100D and P100D are not changing.
We don't yet know if Tesla has plans to introduce a new model below the Model S and X 100D. But we do know that Tesla has been moving away from its long-held practice of labeling vehicles by their battery capacity – the Model 3, for instance, has a Long-Range model instead of a variant listing a larger pack.
Phasing out less potent models isn't particularly unusual for Tesla. A couple of years ago, Tesla discontinued the Model S 60, and then dropped the rear-drive 75 a few months later. That may not console someone who was set on a 75D in the near future, but this might: That person could spend the 75D's $76,000 on a Model 3 Performance – which is admittedly smaller than the Model S – that has a 50-mile better range and hits 60 mph about a second faster, all for $14,000 less.
Related Video: