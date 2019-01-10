Qolo removes the 'chair' from 'wheelchair'

The Qolo standing device consists of a lightweight, mobile exoskeleton on wheels. Which uses passive actuators to allow users to sit or stand. Mobility is controlled using the upper body, for hands-free operation.
"Our device gives users the choice to sit or stand, using cutting edge technologies. This means that wheelchair users can interact with other people at the same eye-level, improving communication and changing the way they see the world..." - Kenji Suzuki, Team Qolo. Qolo is one of five finalists for the Toyota mobility foundation's $4M mobility unlimited challenge. The five finalists were announced at ces 2019. Team Qolo is from the university of Tsukuba, Japan.
