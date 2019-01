Qolo removes the 'chair' from 'wheelchair'

Removing the "chair" from "wheelchair." Qolo (quality of life with locomotion) is a mobile exoskeleton on wheels. Its aim is to help users to sit or stand with ease.The Qolo standing device consists of a lightweight, mobile exoskeleton on wheels. Which uses passive actuators to allow users to sit or stand. Mobility is controlled using the upper body, for hands-free operation."Our device gives users the choice to sit or stand, using cutting edge technologies. This means that wheelchair users can interact with other people at the same eye-level, improving communication and changing the way they see the world..." - Kenji Suzuki , Team Qolo. Qolo is one of five finalists for the Toyota mobility foundation's $4M mobility unlimited challenge. The five finalists were announced at ces 2019. Team Qolo is from the university of Tsukuba, Japan.