2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 regular cab is coming soon

We have good news for fans of plain, two-door pickup trucks. The regular-cab version of the all-new 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 will finally go on sale in the first quarter of this year. While Chevy has had a regular cab Silverado available, it has been the previous-generation model offered as the Silverado 1500 LD.
You may be wondering why it has taken so long for the new regular cab to be released, and the reason is that there just isn't as much demand for the truck. Chevy representatives said that 70 percent of Silverado demand is for the four-door crew cab and 18 percent for the double-cab with shorter rear doors. That means just 12 percent of buyers are after the regular cab. Given that smaller take rate, Chevy prioritized production and therefore availability of the four-door models. Yet, 12 percent still represents a significant number of trucks given that GM moved more than 800,000 Silverados and Sierras last year -- that works out to about 96,000 units -- which should explain why the regular cab continues to exist.
When the regular cab truck does go on sale, Chevy representatives confirmed it will be cheaper than equivalent double cab and crew cab variants. They didn't have final pricing on hand, but we hope to have that soon, and we will update this post with numbers as soon as we get them. As a point of reference, the previous generation has a $4,100 difference between a standard bed double cab and standard bed regular cab. There was also a hint that regular cab would be relegated to the lower trim levels, so Work Truck, Custom and LT trims. This would be consistent with the previous-generation truck.
