1964 Ferrari 275 GTB prototype raced in the Monte Carlo Rally, now going to auction

There's no shortage of expensive, rare Ferraris, including those that have racing history. But this 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB that will be auctioned at Gooding and Company's Scottsdale auction is a bit unusual. For one thing, it's the one-and-only prototype of the 275 GTB model line. This was the car that was used to develop the new sports car as well as several of the features that were firsts for the brand, including independent rear suspension and a rear transaxle. It was also the test bed for the 3.3-liter V12 that would be used in the 275.
Being a prototype of a revered Ferrari model would be enough to make it notable, but it also has a unique racing history. Unlike many Ferraris that went to paved circuits, this one was taken to the 1966 Monte Carlo Rally. Ferrari's racing manager and managing director wanted to test it in a rally, and the car was put through 12,000 kilometers (about 7,500 miles) of test driving, as well as a number of modifications. These included auxiliary lights, reinforced glass, a limited-slip differential, a radiator cover, custom hood and an additional windshield wiper. The car entered the rally, but was unable to finish due to drivetrain issues.
The car circulated through several owners in the following years, and according to the auction house, it was last shown in public in the early 1990s. The car is painted in yellow as it was originally, though at some time in its past it was painted red. It also features its original engine. Gooding and Company says the Ferrari will need to be given a thorough mechanical inspection and freshening before it's driven, but that shouldn't be a big issue for the buyer. After all, if the buyer can afford the estimated $6 million to $8 million it will take to win the car, he or she should be able to afford a good mechanic.
