Beyond the 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor | Standing on top of a continent

While Mt. Kosciuszko is not an intimidating hike by any means — the entire route features an elevated metal pathway and there's a hilltop restaurant at the trailhead — the view on the chairlift on the way to the top is absolutely breathtaking. When I pictured Australia before I thought of a flat, red clay desert, not alpine views similar to those I have back home. Hopping off the lift, we were in the clouds, but 24 minutes and one wrong turn later, we broke through. As you can see in the photos above, the landscape is nothing like the outback. Within two hours we were at the end of the path, staring at a short uphill climb to the summit through what was left of the Australian winter's snow.The summit was quiet, except for the wind. There was one other person sitting at the top when we arrived, but he had since glissaded down the side and was headed back. The only other living creatures were some birds who were trying to steal what little food we had left in our packs. We took a few photos, sent a couple of videos to our loved ones (we still had cell reception), and began the hike back to the truck.We were halfway down the chairlift when I saw a Lightning Blue speck in the parking lot. I began to think of how neat it would've been to drive the Ranger Raptor all the way to the top, its tires fighting against the last of the Australian winter's ice and snow, but taking a paved road to the summit of a mountain is hardly as exciting. Being at the highest point on any continent is exhilarating, but being able to hike it is no doubt a better overall experience — and I think the beer at the bottom tasted better for it, too.If you're not planning on traveling to Australia any time soon to trek up Kosciuszko, or would prefer summiting mountains the boring way (from the driver's seat of your car), Colorado is home to two of the highest roads in North America. Most people know of the second, Pikes Peak, which at 14,110 feet sits nearly twice as high as Kosciuszko, but a little more than an hour's drive from Denver is Mt. Evans, which sits at 14,264 feet and is equally as breathtaking. Just make sure to check and see if the road is open before getting there.