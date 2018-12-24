Lazareth LMV 496 jet-powered flying quad cycle teased

It must be getting increasingly difficult to get the internet-obsessed masses to sit up and take notice, even for a boutique brand like Lazareth, which has made a living by blowing motorcycle enthusiasts' socks off with crazy contraptions for well over a decade. Some of Lazareth's memorable machines have had three wheels, others four. Where do you go from there?
Enter the Lazareth LMV 496, which will apparently replace those wheels altogether with what appears to be a quartet of small jet turbine engines. If you were a kid in the '80s who grew up dreaming of time travel with Dr. Emmett Brown, you're already familiar with the premise of Lazareth's teaser. The wheels flip around, the jet engines spin up to speed, flames shoot downward, and the craft lifts skyward.
We have no idea if this thing is real, or if it's merely a concept. Either way, it's sweet. And it's coming on January 31, according to the text below the YouTube video. You can bet we'll be watching to see what happens.
Related Video:
Enter the Lazareth LMV 496, which will apparently replace those wheels altogether with what appears to be a quartet of small jet turbine engines. If you were a kid in the '80s who grew up dreaming of time travel with Dr. Emmett Brown, you're already familiar with the premise of Lazareth's teaser. The wheels flip around, the jet engines spin up to speed, flames shoot downward, and the craft lifts skyward.
We have no idea if this thing is real, or if it's merely a concept. Either way, it's sweet. And it's coming on January 31, according to the text below the YouTube video. You can bet we'll be watching to see what happens.
Related Video: