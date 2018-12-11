This device will transform any car into a connected car

High-five your phone to start the process... Seriously

Dec 11th 2018 at 6:15PM
Hands-free connected driving for any car. ZeroTouch with Amazon Alexa is a hands-free car mount and voice assistant app from Logitech. Logitech designed this car-mount to help minimize distractions while driving. Simply download the ZeroTouch app then place your phone on the magnetic mount and ZeroTouch is activated. To operate, "high five" your phone then speak to Alexa as you normally would. Alexa functions include: text, calling, chat, music, navigation, email, and calendar all without touching your phone. The dashboard mount works exclusively with Android phones running Android 5.0 Lollipop or later. Also required: a mobile plan that includes data and an Amazon account. Logitech ZeroTouch retails for $15.99.

