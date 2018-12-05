2018 Jeep Wrangler scores 1 star in European crash tests

The Jeep Wrangler got a full redesign for the 2018 model year, and this Euro NCAP test we have here is the first official independent safety testing we've seen for the new model. Historically, the Wrangler has performed poorly in crash tests. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the previous generation a three-star rating. Euro NCAP testing puts a lot more weight on driver assistance systems in its testing, an area where the new Wrangler is somewhat lacking. It lost points for not having things like automatic emergency braking and lane-keep assist — the Wrangler doesn't offer either of those things in Europe, even as an option. However, the 2019 model year Wrangler does (2018 does not) offer active braking for the U.S., a $795 package gives your Wrangler the ability to brake itself to a full stop if it senses the risk of a collision. This package includes adaptive cruise control, too, but lane-keep assist is not available.
On top of the lack of active driver safety systems, its performance in NCAP's impact testing left a bit to be desired, as well. We did the math to see the raw Euro NCAP scores for a crash without it being dragged down by the driver assistance systems, and adult occupant safety came out to 56.7 percent. Child occupant safety was a tad better at 69 percent. These still aren't great numbers, so it's clear that the lack of driver assistance features isn't the only thing pulling the score down. We aren't particularly surprised by the Wrangler's numbers, but it's information potential buyers should know about the truck. For those wanting an even deeper dive, check out Euro NCAP's full testing results here.
The Euro NCAP also released a video of its Jeep Wrangler crash testing, which you can watch above. None of it looks particularly egregious at first blush, especially compared to video of the Fiat Panda, which recently received a whopping zero star rating. Scoring zero stars in a crash test is always a red flag, but customers won't ever buy the Panda in the U.S. anyway.
We'll be watching for crash test ratings from the NHTSA and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for U.S. market 2018 Wranglers to see if those tests produce different results.
Related video:
On top of the lack of active driver safety systems, its performance in NCAP's impact testing left a bit to be desired, as well. We did the math to see the raw Euro NCAP scores for a crash without it being dragged down by the driver assistance systems, and adult occupant safety came out to 56.7 percent. Child occupant safety was a tad better at 69 percent. These still aren't great numbers, so it's clear that the lack of driver assistance features isn't the only thing pulling the score down. We aren't particularly surprised by the Wrangler's numbers, but it's information potential buyers should know about the truck. For those wanting an even deeper dive, check out Euro NCAP's full testing results here.
The Euro NCAP also released a video of its Jeep Wrangler crash testing, which you can watch above. None of it looks particularly egregious at first blush, especially compared to video of the Fiat Panda, which recently received a whopping zero star rating. Scoring zero stars in a crash test is always a red flag, but customers won't ever buy the Panda in the U.S. anyway.
We'll be watching for crash test ratings from the NHTSA and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for U.S. market 2018 Wranglers to see if those tests produce different results.
Related video: