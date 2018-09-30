Porsche tractors take the track at Laguna Seca

The Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo hit speeds in excess of 190 miles per hour through the speed traps over the long straight at Laguna Seca on Saturday, September 29. On the same day, 17 Porsches of a much different ilk were lucky to even hit double-digit speeds over the very same tarmac. Porsche made tractors from 1956 through 1963, and the oddball machines were celebrated as part of the automaker's Rennsport Reunion VI festivities.
A Le Mans-style start saw drivers run to their steeds and set off from the starting line. The race lasted only to the Mother's Polish bridge between Turns 4 and 5, but that was enough distance to make from some truly entertaining racing as the bright red beasts plodded their way around the famed track. We'd love to see this sea of tractors navigate the Corkscrew.
Professional Porsche racer Patrick Long won the inaugural tractor race, and you can see some great live photos of the event in our image gallery above. A second tractor race is set to take place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca today at 1:40 pm.
Related Video:
A Le Mans-style start saw drivers run to their steeds and set off from the starting line. The race lasted only to the Mother's Polish bridge between Turns 4 and 5, but that was enough distance to make from some truly entertaining racing as the bright red beasts plodded their way around the famed track. We'd love to see this sea of tractors navigate the Corkscrew.
Professional Porsche racer Patrick Long won the inaugural tractor race, and you can see some great live photos of the event in our image gallery above. A second tractor race is set to take place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca today at 1:40 pm.
Related Video: