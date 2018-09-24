New presidential limo spotted in use for the first time

The grille suggests looks along the lines of a Cadillac CT6 V-Sport, but the similarities don't go much beyond that. If you look closely, Trump appears to be in the second "Beast" of the twin truck-based Cadillacs that go by in the video. The limo has a diesel engine to propel its near-20,000-pound self down the road, but we couldn't detect much of an oil-burner sound over those gigantic truck tires. This week in NYC will showcase motorcades and fancy presidential limos from around the world, all coming in for the big annual meeting at the U.N. Trump's presidential limos get shipped around the world too because they have their own plane: a C-17 Globemaster cargo carrier.
There's no shortage of cool features on the new limo, and we detailed those here. While some of the awesome defense mechanisms are public knowledge, we're sure there are plenty that remain classified.
New model presidential limo noticed awaiting Pres Trump at Wall Street heliport. Photo by @stevebruskCNN pic.twitter.com/lEytRcJ9rt— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 23, 2018
Featured video: