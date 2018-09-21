Spy shooter confessional | Autoblog Podcast 554

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Green Editor John Snyder talk to SpiedBilde spy photographer Brian Williams about just how he manages to get the shots of those camouflaged prototypes. Then, our editors discuss driving the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody. They also chat about a couple of news items, including the official reveal of the Audi E-Tron Quattro, as well as the latest happenings at Ferrari — like the beautiful Monza SP1 and SP2.
Autoblog Podcast #554
Rundown
- Chatting with spy photographer Brian Williams of SpiedBilde
- Driving the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody
- Audi E-Tron Quattro
- Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, and other Ferrari news
