5 great windshield cleaners | Autoblog's Favorites

Looking for the best glass cleaner to keep your windshield spotless? Here are our top recommendations to keep your windows shiny and clean.Possibly the most well-known brand of glass cleaner and for good reason. Solid all around.Uses an anti-hazing formula and can be used on all tinted windows.Provides aerosol application and is extremely affordable. It's also streak free.The only cleaner we've found that markets itself as "pleasant smelling." A strong option.This all-natural option doubles as a disinfectant and even comes with a microfiber towel.Do you have a window cleaner that you swear by? Have you had any bad streaky experiences? Let us know in the comments.