5 great windshield cleaners | Autoblog's Favorites

Stoner Invisible Glass - $14.60 (2-pack)
Possibly the most well-known brand of glass cleaner and for good reason. Solid all around.
Meguiar's Perfect Clarity Glass Cleaner - $12.47
Uses an anti-hazing formula and can be used on all tinted windows.
3M Glass Cleaner - $2.35
Provides aerosol application and is extremely affordable. It's also streak free.
Safelite Glass Cleaner - $11.98 (2-pack)
The only cleaner we've found that markets itself as "pleasant smelling." A strong option.
Shine Society Glass Cleaner - $12.47
This all-natural option doubles as a disinfectant and even comes with a microfiber towel.
Do you have a window cleaner that you swear by? Have you had any bad streaky experiences? Let us know in the comments.
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.