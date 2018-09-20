5 great windshield cleaners | Autoblog's Favorites

Keep your windshield clean and clear

Sep 20th 2018 at 5:55PM
Looking for the best glass cleaner to keep your windshield spotless? Here are our top recommendations to keep your windows shiny and clean.

Stoner Invisible Glass - $14.60 (2-pack)
Possibly the most well-known brand of glass cleaner and for good reason. Solid all around.

Meguiar's Perfect Clarity Glass Cleaner - $12.47
Uses an anti-hazing formula and can be used on all tinted windows.

3M Glass Cleaner - $2.35
Provides aerosol application and is extremely affordable. It's also streak free.

Safelite Glass Cleaner - $11.98 (2-pack)
The only cleaner we've found that markets itself as "pleasant smelling." A strong option.

Shine Society Glass Cleaner - $12.47
This all-natural option doubles as a disinfectant and even comes with a microfiber towel.

Do you have a window cleaner that you swear by? Have you had any bad streaky experiences? Let us know in the comments.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Create alerts for any tag above
Share This Photo X