2018 Ford F-150 SC from Roush gets 50 more horsepower for 650 total

A couple of years ago, Roush Performance introduced a wild, 600 horsepower F-150 with off-road suspension and even a warranty. Now, the company is seriously upping the ante with the 2018 Ford F-150 SC. In many ways, it's the same truck, but now has a different TVS R2650 supercharger bolted to the 5.0-liter V8. This adds 50 more horsepower for 650 total. It also brings the torque number up from 557 to 610 pound-feet.
The F-150 SC also still comes with a full complement of other upgrades besides power. It has Fox Racing coilovers that lift the truck two inches and maintains the stock payload capacity. A louder performance exhaust is also fitted, and there's an optional active exhaust that can be controlled via a phone app. Visually, the truck picks up custom Roush grille, fender flares and lighting. It gets a unique front bumper that maintains functionality of the truck's adaptive cruise control sensors. The F-150 rolls on 20-inch wheels with 305/55 all-terrain tires. Inside, it gets a special serial number badge.
Massive power and capability doesn't come cheap. The entire base kit costs $22,999 in addition to the cost of the truck that's being customized. That being said, it's only a $399 increase in the cost of the kit compared with the 2016 version. It also comes with a 3-month/36,000-mile warranty, which is more than you can say for many aftermarket upgrades. If it all sounds good to you, Roush will start taking orders on October 29.
