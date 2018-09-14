Rover is an autonomous golf caddie

Rover is a hands-free autonomous caddie. It can only be found in exclusive golf communities in the U.S. and $1 of every rental goes to charity.



Transcript: Rover is a hands-free autonomous caddie. A transmitter allows rover to follow golfers around the course. Rover is a hands-free autonomous caddie and keeps a 3-4 feet distance between the autonomous caddie and the golfer. It's designed to navigate over various terrains. Rover uses advanced collision avoidance sensors to automatically stop in front of obstacles. It can go at least 36 holes on a single charge and is equipped with a phone charger and cooler for drinks. Rover can only be found in exclusive golf communities in the U.S. and $1 of every rental goes to charity.

