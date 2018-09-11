2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE spied completely undisguised

The Camaro received a controversial styling redesign for the 2019 model year, but it looks like the ZL1 is going to skip the front-end changes if these new spy shots are representative of the final version. Every other variation of the Camaro's lineup got an entirely different front bumper, grille and headlight arrangement. Yet this 2019 ZL1 1LE looks indistinguishable from a 2018 model when viewed from the front.
Go around back though, and we're met with the much less questionable rear fascia update - it sure looks like Chevrolet is listening. A new bumper cover and taillights makes it look like the other 2019 Camaros here. If you look closely on the roof, you'll see a camera peeking out the back of the fin there too. Chevy has this new camera mounted in the rear spoiler on other models, but the thin, giant wing on the ZL1 1LE is clearly unable to support that.
No powertrain changes are expected out of the 2019 Camaro ZL1 1LE, and that's totally fine. The 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque produced by the current model's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is perfectly sufficient. Chevy has got an eye on its rear view mirror for the time being though, because Ford appears to be prepping the monster Mustang Shelby GT500.
