The highway to the high seas

Transcript: The Gibbs Aquada is a high speed amphibian (hsa). The Aquada uses a single engine that provides power for use on both land and water. The patented suspension design lifts the wheels clear of the water. The retraction process takes just 5 seconds with the flip of a single switch. The Aquada is capable of over 100 mph on land and can reach speeds over 30 mph on water. It's powerful enough to tow a water skier and seats up to 3 people. Learn more at gibbsamphibians.com.

