Looking for a great radar detector? Here are some of our favorites

Looking for the best radar detector around? These can let you know when you need to be even more cautious than usual while driving. Keep in mind radar detectors are illegal for use in Virginia and Washington D.C. Always be sure to obey your local traffic laws The RAD 450 reduces false alerts, has a 2 mile range and detects all radar signals.Features 360° protection, tone alerts, and is one of the most cost effective options around.Another great budget option. Detects the latest radar guns and has 360° protection.The R3 touts "extreme" long range, 360° detecting, and doubles as a GPS unit.Have you ever been in a situation where a radar detector helped you out? Let us know in the comments.