Looking for a great radar detector? Here are some of our favorites

Cobra RAD 450 - $128.49
The RAD 450 reduces false alerts, has a 2 mile range and detects all radar signals.
Whistler XTR-130 - $34.00
Features 360° protection, tone alerts, and is one of the most cost effective options around.
Meter.llc Instecho Radar Detector - $21.98
Another great budget option. Detects the latest radar guns and has 360° protection.
Uniden R3 - $399.99
The R3 touts "extreme" long range, 360° detecting, and doubles as a GPS unit.
Have you ever been in a situation where a radar detector helped you out? Let us know in the comments.
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.