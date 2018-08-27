This boat is powered by a jet ski

The wave boat by Sealver is a boat attachment that is powered by a jet ski.



Transcript: This boat has no motor because it's powered by a jet ski. The wave boat by Sealver is a boat attachment. Dismounting a jet ski from the boat takes less than 30 seconds. There are 5 models to choose from and they're compatible with most personal watercrafts. The WB 656 is one of the largest models and it can fit up to 8 people. Learn more at sealver.com.

