Funky 1965 Ferrari 330 GT Vignale Shooting Brake heads to auction

wagon

Here's peculiar melding of styles — a 1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 transformed by Italian coachbuilder Alfredo Vignale into a very American-looking shooting brake for the son of American Ferrari importer Luigi Chinetti.It's undeniably funky looking, like something conceived by Ferrari designers and the team responsible for the AMC Gremlin after a long night drinking Lambrusco together. Or like a mullet: Business in front, party in the rear. Does it come as any surprise that it was formerly owned by acid-jazz/funk star Jay Kay, aka Jamiroquai ? The car has made the rounds over the years and will be offered without reserve at RM Sotheby's Peterson Automotive Museum Auction Dec. 8. According to the site Auto Classics , Chinetti teamed on the concept for the one-off estate car with famed Hollywood movie-poster illustrator Bob Peak before commissioning Vignale. The two Yanks had reportedly planned to launch a business offering custom-designed Ferraris, but it wasn't meant to be. This shooting brake was also Vignale's last Ferrari work before his death in a car crash in 1969.Transformed in 1967 and displayed at the 1968 Torino Motor Show, the car shares virtually no 330 GT panels, save for a section of each door and the windscreen. It's also been given a new, more conventional silver paint scheme; when Jamiroquai owned it, it was a metallic green with a gold roof. It was reportedly fully restored in the 1990s after being discovered, and it was used as a promotional vehicle for the Salon Privé in London in 2012.It's got a V12 engine with three Weber dual-throat carburetors and a five-speed manual and does 300 bhp, and we gather it's got some not-insignificant mileage on the odometer. It was last auctioned at Gooding & Co. in Pebble Beach last year.