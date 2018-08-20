Rimac C_Two California Edition gets drunk on its power at Monterey Car Week

The Rimac C_Two made landfall in the United States last week, popping in for a guest appearance at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. It left the building at the close of business on August 19, but electric supercar supporters will get a chance to see it again during Monterey Car Week. Going the extra EV mile, instead of merely shipping the silver Geneva Motor Show reveal model to various viewings on the West Coast, Rimac created a vogue California Edition to rejoice in the "vibrant atmosphere" of the imminent week-long automotive celebration.
The "captivating color" goes with a name in Rimac's press release, but we'd call it Grabber Blue if that weren't already taken. A new wheel design gets center caps in the same hue. Rimac plans to host private events in the lead-up to the big weekend, and attendees will want to hang out around the California Edition's trunk: Rimac tailored the cargo hold to fit two six-liter champagne bottles, and crystal flutes. Our only question is how many flutes Rimac thinks one would need for the equivalent of 16 traditional bottles of champagne.
Rimac's trip to Monterey seems like a brand enjoying its own success and making new friends, since it doesn't have a car to sell at the moment. The C_Two, which costs $2.1 million and will be limited to 150 units, sold out three weeks after its Geneva launch. Buyers who managed to make the list will get a coupe using a 120-kWh to power four electric motors worthy of 1,888 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque. Getting from zero to 60 miles per hour takes 1.85 seconds, practically teleportation, while 100 mph comes in 4.3 seconds on the way to a top speed of 258 miles per hour. The 404 miles of claimed range comes on the European cycle, but that should still convert to plenty of U.S. range to get to the corner office, the club, the heliport and back. Private preview invitees will get a chance to make sure they don't miss out on the next Rimac offering.
At the end of the week, the California Edition C_Two will go on show at The Quail — A Motorsport Gathering on Friday, then at Exotics on Cannery Row the following day.
