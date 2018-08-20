Official

Restored 1969 Ford Bronco test vehicle set for Pebble Beach auction

It was sold for $1 to Holman & Moody and rebadged as a Bronco Hunter

Aug 20th 2018 at 11:45AM
  • Image Credit: Photos by Brian Henniker and copyright and courtesy of Gooding and Company.
While we wait for the debut of the 2020 Ford Bronco, the latest vintage version of the 4x4 is a beauty: a first-generation Bronco originally built as a test vehicle, then rebadged by Ford-backed racing firm Holman & Moody. It's courtesy of Gooding & Co., set to hit the auction block at Pebble Beach Aug. 24-25, where it could fetch $180,000 to $220,000.

This specific example was reportedly delivered to Ford's research and engineering center on Aug. 29, 1968 (that's almost exactly 50 years ago), then was quickly sold to the Ford-backed racing firm Holman & Moody and Bronco off-road race team honcho Bill Stroppe for $1 as part of the automaker's "Dollar Car" agreement. They renamed it the Bronco Hunter, removed the original Ford VIN and replaced it with a Holman & Moody serial number, and gave it its lovely orange paint finish, which wouldn't otherwise debut until 1971 on Ford's Baja Bronco. It was given a concours restoration courtesy of Colin Comer after being discovered in 2016.

It's got a 302 CID Ford Windsor V8 that sends 279 horsepower through a three-speed manual gearbox. It's fitted with front and rear limited-slip differentials, four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes, rear live axle suspension with semi-elliptical leaf springs, and a Bronco Sport package. Dig the white interior, including that rear bench, the ultra-simplistic dashboard controls and that extended stick shifter. A textbook example of how they definitely don't make 'em like they used to.

