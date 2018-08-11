Evacuation by drone is right around the corner

This thing even has a rocket propelled parachute

Aug 11th 2018 at 6:04PM
The Cormorant is a compact, unmanned, single-engine aircraft. It could be the next leap forward for first responders.

Transcript: Tactical robotics' Cormorant is a new unmanned drone. The drone has two main cabins that hold 27 cubic feet of cargo with a cargo capacity of 970 pounds. Its payload capacity allows for the evacuation of 2 casualties. Two encased rotors are mounted on each side of the drone's tail. A single turbocharged engine powers all four rotors. This makes the footprint of the Cormorant much smaller than a traditional helicopter, allowing the Cormorant to go places where helicopters never could. An optional rocket-propelled parachute deploys if the rotors fail. Do you think this can be the next leap forward for first responders?

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video automotive drone MV2 plane responder
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X