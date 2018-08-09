Watch helmet save woman's life as truck runs over her head

Normally we'd warn you of the graphic nature of the video above. But instead, we figure it's one everybody should see.
Wearing a motorcycle helmet makes sense. We all know that except perhaps for some riders where there are no helmet laws whatsoever: Illinois, Iowa and New Hampshire (whose state motto leaves out the worst of the possibilities: Live Free or Die — or spend the rest of your life with a traumatic brain injury.)
The stats, courtesy of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, bear it out:
Sometimes seeing is believing. So here's a video, from China's Pear Video service by way of London's Daily Mail, that will drive home the point. In it, a young woman in Jinhua, China, is riding a scooter when a door opens on a parked car, knocking her off the scooter and into the path of a truck. The truck runs over her helmeted head.
She apparently survived with just bruises and cuts on her scalp, and was even able to provide a quote: "Without the helmet, I think I would have been dead," said the woman identified only as Ms. Zhu, a mother of two. Pretty certain she's right about that.
The truck driver told Zhejiang Online that he jumped from the truck to find her in the street but alive — and the helmet shattered in pieces.
