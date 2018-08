This is the tallest and fastest hybrid roller coaster in the world

The tallest and fastest hybrid roller coaster in the world is at Sandusky, Ohio's Cedar Point. Check out what 10 world records this coaster breaks.Steel Vengeance is a record breaking roller coaster at Cedar Point. Cedar Point is an amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio. This steel-on-wood hybrid roller coaster has broken a total of 10 world records. Reaching a speed of 74 mph, it's the world's fastest hybrid roller coaster. It also allows its riders to experience almost 30 seconds of airtime. Not only is it the world's longest hybrid roller coaster, but it also has a total of 4 stomach dropping inversions. As the world's tallest hybrid coaster it has the longest drop at 200 feet and lasts a thrilling 2 ½ minutes. Thrill seekers over 52" tall can take a ride on Steel Vengeance.