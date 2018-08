FCA tries to block sale of Mahindra Roxor, says it's too Jeep-like

This week, FCA filed a complaint intended to stop the sale of the new Mahindra Roxor , claiming the Indian-built off-roader looks too much like a Jeep , particularly the original Willys Jeep from the 1940s. Automotive News reports that FCA is worried about both the Roxor's design and the undercutting of Jeep Wrangler sales with a new, foreign-built model.Late last year, Mumbai-based automaker Mahindra & Mahindra announced it was investing $600 million in a production facility in metro Detroit. It's actually just miles from FCA's corporate headquarters in Auburn Hills. Mahindra & Mahindra plans to start selling EVs in the U.S. and has been spied testing prototype vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service. Roxors are built in India , with the parts shipped to the U.S. for final assembly.The new diesel-powered Roxor isn't road-legal in the U.S. because of safety and emissions regulations. It has a top speed of just 45 mph, so it won't be competing with the Wrangler when it comes to mass-market sales. That said, FCA has a point when it comes to the looks — though years ago, Mahindra actually licensed the design for the original Jeep. It's unclear where that license currently stands.