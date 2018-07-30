This electric bicycle folds up in just 1 second

The Gi Fly bike is a folding electric bicycle that is collapsible and ready to carry in just 1 second.



Transcript: The Gi Fly bike is a folding electric bicycle. The fly folding system makes the bike collapsible and ready to carry in just 1 second. It has an aluminium frame and a total weight of 55 lbs. The 250 watt rear-wheel motor can propel you 40 miles on a full charge. Gi fly meets global e-bike regulations. Top speed with the highest level of electrical assistance is 15 mph. A faster speed can be achieved by pedaling. The bike's smartphone connectivity feature charges your phone and provides directions. There's even an app-controlled locking system which secures your bike when you're 10 ft away. The Gi Fly costs $3,390.

