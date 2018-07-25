Aston Martin SUV production to start in late 2019

Aston Martin has confirmed it's upcoming SUV will begin production at a new factory beginning in late-2019. The high end sport-utility will be similar in size and design to the DBX Concept, which Aston Martin first exhibited in Monterey back in 2015. Since it first debuted three years, the market for exotic and hugely expensive sport-utilities has gotten red-hot and highly competitive. New models in this rarefied segment of the sport-utility world now include the Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Bentley Bentayga.
The plant where Aston will build its SUV is based in St. Athan, Wales, on the site of a former Royal Air Force base. A total of three former aircraft hangars are being combined, to create this new facility.
This factory is only part of a larger expansion plan that will add roughly 1,000 new employees to Aston Martin's ranks, stationed throughout its existing facilities in Gaydon and Newport Pagnell, along with the new St. Athan-based site.
"We are delighted at the progress being made at the St Athan site. The team have done a fantastic job in advancing the facility and I was incredibly proud to chair our first Board meeting at the new plant," said Andy Palmer, Aston Martin's president and CEO.
Showing how important adding a truck is to its future business model, Aston confirmed a total of 150 employees will be assigned solely to "pre-production preparations" related to the company's upcoming SUV.
