Audi RS Q8 spied lapping the 'Ring equipped with a cage and Recaros

It's only been a short while since the new 2019 Audi Q8 was revealed, and it looks like there's a new, hotter variant on the way. These new spy photos show what appears to be an RS variant of Audi's range-topping SUV testing at the Nürburgring. The Q8 in these photos is wearing the usual test-car camouflage, but what's notable is the roll cage and Recaro sport seats.
The standard Q8 is powered by a 335 horsepower 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, the same one found in a number of other Volkswagen Group products. Since the Q8 shares a platform with the Porsche Cayenne, it shouldn't be an issue to put under the Audi's hood one of Porsche's more powerful engines — hopefully the 550 horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Audi RS5 and Cayenne S would fit well, too.
This Q8 tester gets revised front and rear fascias with design cues from S and RS Audi models. The most obvious tell that this is in fact the RS Q8 is the exhaust, which is oval shaped like those on RS models. S models get smaller quad outlets. Other notable elements include larger front air intakes, new side skirts and large front brakes with six-piston fixed calipers.
We don't have many other details on the new Audi RS Q8, so stay tuned for more later this year.
