Spy Shots

Audi RS Q8 spied lapping the 'Ring equipped with a cage and Recaros

We're hoping it gets the Porsche Cayenne Turbo's V8

Jul 17th 2018 at 12:28PM
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
It's only been a short while since the new 2019 Audi Q8 was revealed, and it looks like there's a new, hotter variant on the way. These new spy photos show what appears to be an RS variant of Audi's range-topping SUV testing at the Nürburgring. The Q8 in these photos is wearing the usual test-car camouflage, but what's notable is the roll cage and Recaro sport seats.

The standard Q8 is powered by a 335 horsepower 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, the same one found in a number of other Volkswagen Group products. Since the Q8 shares a platform with the Porsche Cayenne, it shouldn't be an issue to put under the Audi's hood one of Porsche's more powerful engines — hopefully the 550 horsepower 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Audi RS5 and Cayenne S would fit well, too.

This Q8 tester gets revised front and rear fascias with design cues from S and RS Audi models. The most obvious tell that this is in fact the RS Q8 is the exhaust, which is oval shaped like those on RS models. S models get smaller quad outlets. Other notable elements include larger front air intakes, new side skirts and large front brakes with six-piston fixed calipers.

We don't have many other details on the new Audi RS Q8, so stay tuned for more later this year.

Related Video:
Featured Gallery2020 Audi RS Q8 spy shots
  • Image Credit: SpyPix
Design/Style Spy Photos Audi Crossover SUV Luxury Performance 2019 audi q8 2020 audi rs q8 audi q8 audi rs q8
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X